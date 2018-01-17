Katie has shared the retro clip with fans

Katie Price has been getting nostalgic by sharing a throwback video of an encounter with Cheryl – and it’s all kinds of amazing.

The glamour model posted footage from an old reality show on Tuesday night where she’s seen saying hello to Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding at a TV studio, prompting Chezza to give her a rather explicit compliment on her figure.

‘I think she looks fantastic,’ Cheryl, now 34, tells the camera following 39-year-old Pricey’s visit.

‘Her legs are amazing. F***ing cow.’

Ooh-er, Chezza! The singer’s sweary words prompt laughter from Sarah and others in the room.

Cheryl then goes on to gush over how ‘brown’ Katie’s pins are before Sarah, 36, argues that the size of Katie’s boobs make her body look ‘smaller’.

‘There’s no way those boobs have anything to do with the minuteness of that woman. Nothing,’ Cheryl then hits back.

‘They are just f***ing huge.’

A clearly smitten Chezza then throws herself back on the sofa and jokes: ‘She’s making me sick!’

LOLs. Pricey seemed to enjoy reliving this moment and captioned the clip on her Instagram page: ‘A massive compliment from the beautiful women @cherylofficial’

The mum-of-five’s followers were loving it too, though many were shocked to hear Cheryl’s X-rated choice of language.

‘lol this is hilarous @officialkatieprice @cherylofficial,’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘the language coming out of chezz mouth 😂’

And one added: ‘Exactly how women should be …. complimenting not putting down 😘’

Despite this love-in between Pricey and Cheryl all that time ago, Katie hasn’t always been kind about the Girls Aloud star over the years.

In 2011 the Loose Women panellist slated Chezza for THAT bright purple and orange outfit she wore for her first day as a judge during her ill-fated US X Factor stint.

‘The whole thing is absolutely hideous,’ Katie wrote in her own magazine. ‘I don’t know who’s responsible for the outfit and the horrific hair but I hope Cheryl sacked them. It looks like she’s put on weight.’

Ouch. Meanwhile Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam Payne made a dig at Katie and former husband Peter Andre last year when he ruled out ever doing a duet with his other half.

‘I think sometimes those things can go a bit cheesy,’ he told The Sun. We’re not going to do the Katie Price and Peter Andre.’

Awkward. Still, it’s fun to look back at time when Cheryl and Katie were having a love-in, eh?