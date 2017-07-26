Cheryl returns to Instagram with an ADORABLE message for Liam Payne as he debuts brand new hair

Liam's sexy new snap has definitely got the seal of approval

Following the birth of baby Bear, Liam Payne is constantly gushing about his baby mumma, Cheryl.

Just last week the former One Direction star told fans that Chez was an ‘incredible girlfriend and great mum’. Awww…

But while Liam just can’t stop talking about his little family, 34-year-old Cheryl is a little more reserved when it comes to public displays of emotion.

Well, that is until now as the former Girls Aloud star has sent her boy-band beau a cute message in the form of an Instagram comment after he debuted a brand new haircut.

Sharing a cheeky snap of his edgy do with his 13.8million followers, Liam captioned the shot: ‘Fresh cuts’.

Fresh cuts 💇🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

And being one of the most famous men in the world right now, it didn’t take long for the Strip That Down singer’s fans to comment on the pic – which racked up an impressive 797.4k likes in just a few hours.

‘I loved Liam’s old hair but f*** he looks amazing with his new cut,’ one excited follower wrote.



‘Your hair Liam !! Just love it!’ another gleefully commented.

But as well as a load of replies along the lines of ‘OMG!’ there was one particular response that really got Chiam followers excited, and that was from Chez herself.

Despite keeping trying to keep her relationship relatively private, the former X Factor judge delighted fans when she wrote: ‘Love it!’ alongside the heart-eyed emoji. Aww, you guys!

Cheryl’s sweet comment marks a rare return to social media for the singer, who’s been keeping a low profile since giving birth to babyback in March.

But she could be missing her other half as Liam is currently having the time of his life touring America with collaborator producer Zedd, plugging their new song Get Low.

We’re sure the loved-up couple can’t wait to be reunited.