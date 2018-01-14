‘Gorgeous!’ Cheryl STUNS in brand new L’Oreal campaign video as she continues to return to work following birth of son Bear

The singer showed off her flowing locks in the brand new clip

Twit-twoo! It seems Cheryl is BACK in business, as she returns to work with a STUNNING new L’Oreal campaign video.

The mum-of-one has set pulses racing with her appearance in the brand new vid, for the brand’s World of Care campaign.

Liam Payne‘s beau posted the video on her Instagram account, and fans went wild for Chezza’s gorge appearance in minute-long clip.

Alongside the video, she wrote the caption, ‘I’m back with @lorealhair Elvive in their new World of Care campaign 💁🏻‍♀️ mine’s the white one, Full Restore 5…what’s yours? #allworthit #worldofcare’

In the clip, viewers were treated to Cheryl’s dulcet Geordie tones for the first time in months, where she declared of her hair, ‘Yeah, it’s still got it’s mojo!’

And fans are clearly delighted with Chez’s return to the public eye, with many commenting on the hair-whipping video to laud the singer’s sexy look.

One fan wrote, ‘Awwww you’re stunning 😍😍😍’, while another said, ‘You look amazing💗🌍’

A third social media user commented, ‘Looking gorgeous Cheryl !’

While a fourth said, ‘Love the hair!! 😍😍😍💖💖💖👩👩👩xo’

Other fans showered the social media post with kiss and heart emojis – showing their clear adoration of Cheryl.

Feel like you recognise any of the other stars of the L’Oreal video? Chezza was actually joined by a range of other famous faces – including McFly’s Dougie Poynter and Youtube star Victoria Magrath (of InTheFrow fame).

The clip is one of Cheryl’s first foray’s back into the world of showbiz after welcoming her son Bear with Liam Payne. The glam star posted a sneaky behind-the-scenes picture of the shoot in August.

But it looks like she’s already been gearing up to relaunch her music career too. In October, the songstress revealed that she had been in the studio with former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.

And there’s been HUGE speculation recently that she could potentially return to the X Factor as a judge. The news comes after her hugely successful guest appearance at Judge’s House.

Simon Cowell has spoken about the possibility of Chezza’s return, admitting that she’s keen to do so.

He confessed, ‘Nothing’s a done deal and I do like this panel. But the good news is that now more people want to do the show than before. Is Cheryl keen to come back? She is, yes – I guess she is.

It looks like Cheryl is fully back in business!