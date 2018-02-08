Cheryl’s big 2018 comeback: Everything we know so far!

What's Chezza got up her sleeves?

Ever since Cheryl took a break from the music industry three years ago, fans have been dying for her to make a major comeback. And rightly so, we bloomin’ miss those dimples in our lives!

While her boyfriend Liam Payne, 24, has been getting busy in the studio, recently collaborating with Rita Ora on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, the Geordie beauty has kept a pretty low profile since giving birth to their son Bear, in March 2017.

But the wait is finally over, with the 34-year-old said to be making a big return to the limelight this year.

But what does Cheryl have up her sleeve? Who’s she doing collabs with? Here’s what we know so far…

She’s working with Beyonce’s producer

Chezza has enlisted the help of mega-producer Naughty Boy to ensure she comes back with a bang! Last year, the producer – who is also behind the work of Zayn Malik and Ellie Goulding – revealed the pair were working on an upcoming project.

He said: ‘She is a lovely girl. We have recently met and we have written a song for her new album and we are really happy.

‘She is her own entity and she is in a good place. People are wanting her to come back and hear what she can do next.’

The 33-year-old treated fans to a behind-the-scenes peak at their music-making, sharing a group picture of himself, Cheryl, and her former bandmate, Nicola Roberts.

He captioned the shot: ‘STUDIO GANG’ complete with fire emojis.

The Girls Aloud gang are involved too…

As well as working with Naughty Boy, the mum-of-one has called upon the help of her former bandmate Nicola Roberts, who recently revealed, ‘I’m writing for Cheryl.’

She added, ‘Hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.’

It’s little wonder, Cheryl asked Nicola, 32, to write her album.

The red head penned songs for Cheryl’s fourth studio album Only Human, which entered the UK charts at number seven, and has also written some of Little Mix‘s greatest hits, including They Just Don’t Know You.

As well as this, in 2002 – when the girls were made into Girls Aloud on Pop Stars The Rivals – Nicola impressed the judges so much, she was quickly picked to replace original member Nicola Ward.

Any more collaborations?

Cheryl has hinted at some super-exciting duets, only this week sharing a picture of her and English rapper, Michael Dapaah AKA Big Shaq – who has over 200 million Youtube views alone on his debut single.

Posing in similar white jacket and black outfits, Cheryl captioned the pic quoting lyric’s to the Michael’s hit Man’s Not Hot.

She said, ‘The girl told me: “take off your jacket” ! I said: “Babes, mans not hot.”’

It comes after Naughty Boy teased at a collab with last year’s X Factor winners Rak Su.

Sharing a group snap, which showed him pointing at a smiling Chezza, he wrote, ‘SQUAD,’ before adding the hashtags: ‘#fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace’, which naturally sent fans wild.

‘MY FAV!!!!! Damn, I already know the sound will be so fresh,’ one user wrote.

‘I’m gonna cry omg this is amazing,’ another said.

She’s also planning to reclaim her TV crown…

But Cheryl’s not stopping at jaw-dropping duets and killer collabs… rumours are also flying around that she’ll be returning to The X Factor this year.

Host Dermot O’Leary even appeared to confirm the news last month, simply saying: ‘Cheryl’s going to come back’

It comes after Cheryl made a little cameo at Judges Houses last year, alongside Simon Cowell.

And it sounds like Simon’s open to the idea, too.

As well as revealing that Chezza was ‘keen to come back,’ he hinted that he’d be changing the format especially for her, keeping his current panel – which includes himself, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh – as well as welcoming her back.

He said, ‘Maybe I’ll have five people on the panel.’

OOOO, Chez, we can’t wait to have you back in our lives!