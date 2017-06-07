Reminding us that she's a total slay queen...

If there’s one thing we love about Jesy Nelson, it’s her off-the-chart levels of sass.

Of course, there’s not one but a HUNDRED reasons we love J-Nel. But we digress…

MORE: ‘I always felt like second best’: TOWIE’s Chris Clark FINALLY opens up on Jesy Nelson split

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

For her latest display of sassiness, the Little Mix star took to Instagram to share a super sexy video of herself dancing in a skimpy leotard. And it had a very specific target – her ex.

Shown strutting her stuff and throwing some SERIOUSLY sexy shapes on stage, Jesy captioned the vid: ‘When you bump into an ex in the club 💁🏽’

And while she didn’t name which ex she had in mind when she shared the clip, fans were very quick to take it as a burn to her recent boyfriend, TOWIE’s Chris Clark.

When you bump into an ex in the club 💁🏽 A post shared by @jesynelson on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

The pair dated for a couple of months earlier this year before Chris broke things off in April – over the PHONE no less – before hooking up with his former girlfriend Amber Dowding.

MORE: ‘What happened?’ Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson concerns fans with mysterious mark on stomach

One fan tagged Chris’ account in the comments, whilst another posted: ‘Shout out to Chris ay jesy 💖💖💖💖😉😉😉’

Elsewhere her loyal fans were loving the fact that Jesy had unleashed a can of whoop-sass, with one writing: ‘THE CAPTION👏👏WHAT A BOSS🙌😍❤’

Another buzzed: ‘YAS QUEEN SLAY 😍😍😍💜💜💜’

Meanwhile, whilst the Mixers had a laugh at Chris’ expense, he was throwing some shade of his own on social media after his brother Jon’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst made a shock entrance into Love Island.

The TOWIE star took to Twitter before Monday night’s launch episode to write: ‘Love Island tonight! Going to be interesting 🐍🐍🐍’

And he wasn’t the only one, with fellow TOWIE stars dissing Chloe and fellow islander Kem Cetinay over their coupling up. Eek!