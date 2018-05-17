Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry reveals boob job ‘scars’ in topless video

The reality star has been showing off her new figure
Chloe Ferry is currently recovering after undergoing two cosmetic procedures in one go last month.
And after her second boob job, now the Geordie Shore star has revealed – what seem to be – the scars from her operation.
Sharing a video on her Instagram, Chloe can be seen chatting away in the bath about her boyfriend Sam Gowland being obsessed with computer games.
But choosing to go topless in the snaps, the 22-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of the marks left on her boobs from the op.
In another video which sees her nibbling on Love Island star Sam’s ear, the scars can be seen again while a third snap shows the Geordie lass posing in a very low cut top – also showing the mysterious marks.
Although Chloe is yet to comment on the scars, the Newcastle lass has been quick to show off her new figure on Instagram.
Earlier in the week, the CBB star shared a photo before a night out on the Toon which sees her posing on her balcony in a white cherry print tube skirt and matching boob tube.
And the revealing outfit showcased the large bandages still over Chloe’s new breasts.
Chloe previously revealed she’s spent spent more than £50,000 changing her appearance since joining G Shore back in 2014 including jaw and cheek fillers, an eyebrow lift, a nose job, Botox and tattooed eyebrows.
Although the hefty price tag clearly hasn’t put the reality TV star off going under the knife as she recently said: ‘I just love injections and getting filler, to be honest. If someone says to us they’re going to give us free filler, that’s totally fine.’
Despite recently admitting she’s totally done with surgery, Chloe also hit back at haters in a pretty angry rant over the weekend.
Speaking to her Instagram followers, the star said: ‘I just want to say my new nose is amazing and anyone who says any different, you’re lying! You’re jealous that my nose is little’.
Not stopping there, Chloe then slammed: ‘People who say “surgery doesn’t make you happy”, yes it does make you happy. I’m over the f**king moon.’