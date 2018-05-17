Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry reveals boob job ‘scars’ in topless video

The reality star has been showing off her new figure

Chloe Ferry is currently recovering after undergoing two cosmetic procedures in one go last month.

And after her second boob job, now the Geordie Shore star has revealed – what seem to be – the scars from her operation.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Chloe can be seen chatting away in the bath about her boyfriend Sam Gowland being obsessed with computer games.

But choosing to go topless in the snaps, the 22-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of the marks left on her boobs from the op.

In another video which sees her nibbling on Love Island star Sam’s ear, the scars can be seen again while a third snap shows the Geordie lass posing in a very low cut top – also showing the mysterious marks.

Although Chloe is yet to comment on the scars, the Newcastle lass has been quick to show off her new figure on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, the CBB star shared a photo before a night out on the Toon which sees her posing on her balcony in a white cherry print tube skirt and matching boob tube.

And the revealing outfit showcased the large bandages still over Chloe’s new breasts.