Could the pair have become romantically involved?!

Since the pair had buried the hatchet in emotional final scenes from the most recent TOWIE season, fans have become slightly suspicious of a possible romance between Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims.

Could it be?!

I missed you @p_wicks01 A post shared by Chloe Sims (@chloe_simsstarship) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

The former pals had suffered a pretty turbulent time in their friendship following the break down of Pete’s relationship with co-star Megan McKenna.

However, after the pair had kissed and made up during the season finale, many fans had claimed to feel a possible romance between the pair.

And it would appear that romantic speculation has been thrown back into further suspicion – after a recent festive video posted by pal Gemma Collins.

The video, which is captioned ‘When we all get together the madness starts. merry Christmas all’, shows the pair fooling around in some crimbo wapping paper.

Looks like a laugh, right?!

When we all get together the madness starts 🎄✌🏻 merry Christmas all 🎄😜 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Many fans have taken to the post to share their speculation over pals.

One user writes, ‘Pete and Chloe have so much chemistry 😍’. Another shares, ‘They need to hurry up and get together ❤️’. A third agrees, writing ‘Chloe and Pete would make a great couple’.

Whilst the speculation surrounding Pete and Chloe’s potential romance is still only rumoured, the pair are definitely friends again at the very least.

At the end of Pete’s relationship with Megan, a source had told The Sun: ‘Chloe has never seen eye to eye with Megan and her relationship with Pete had a detrimental impact on their friendship – something that has always upset her and left her teary during filming the finale’.

The source had then added, ‘Now that Pete is single there may be a chance that they can put their past behind them’.

And it appears they’ve managed to do just that!

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the Pete and Chloe romantic speculation, so Tweet us @CelebsNow!