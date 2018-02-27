Chloe's not happy about this...

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims has hit out at Mark Wright after he was caught ‘liking’ some racy photos on Instagram.

The US TV presenter was seen to have ‘liked’ images posted by Rita Ora and wrestler Bella Brie last week and Chloe doesn’t approve of him doing this as she thinks it’s ‘disrespectful’ towards his wife Michelle Keegan.

‘I saw that Mark Wright liked a saucy picture of Rita Ora’s bottom on Instagram,’ Chloe, 36, wrote in her Star magazine column. ‘I would definitely be annoyed if a partner did that to me.

‘When men “like” other women’s bodies on social media, it’s really disrespectful to their wives or girlfriends. I find it cringey!’

Yikes. Chloe’s not the only star recently to criticise Mark’s actions as Loose Women‘s Nadia Sawalha also slated the former TOWIE star for ‘liking’ the revealing snaps.

‘I always try to do what I’d like back,’ the panellist said. ‘It’s unkind to your partner to like pictures of other women.

‘I’m not insecure; my Mark will sometimes say to me “I’ve got a crush.” But it’s another step to go over and point and say “I fancy this person there.”‘

Mark, 31, seems to have since unliked the picture of Rita. He’s previously spoken of being a fan of her music.

Meanwhile he interviewed Brie in his role as a presenter on US entertainment show Extra last October.

Recently Mark has enjoyed a quick break from the programme, having shared photos from a skiing trip after heading off to a resort in the States.

The TV star posted a snap of himself holding a drink and wrote: ‘Cheers 🍻💙 what’ a weekend !! First time ever skiing in the states and I loved it.’

Meanwhile wife Michelle, 30, has been busy working in the UK and revealed to fans last week that she’d returned to her home city of Manchester.

Honey I’m home …🐝 #manchester A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Feb 22, 2018 at 12:25pm PST

Earlier this month Mark showed his love for his wife by sharing a cute photo of them together along with a Valentine’s Day message.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my 1. Love you always 💙❤️,’ he wrote – awww.