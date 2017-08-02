Eli has his own fashion sense, and we like it!



Chris Evans was recently caught up in the BBC salary scandal, where it was revealed he is the highest paid male.

And now Chris’ son Eli has stole the limelight, and fans are very happy!

Chris was spotted with his wife Natasha Shishmanian and their two sons at the opening night of David Walliams‘ Gangsta Granny in the West End, on Tuesday night.

But five-year-old Eli stole the show with his forward thinking dress sense.

Eli was rocking a green metallic dress, whilst his eight-year-old brother Noah donned a blazer and trilby hat.

And people LOVE Eli’s style.

One user wrote on Twitter: ‘@achrisevans LOVING Eli’s clobber for your night out. He looks, as my five-year-old would say, “cooler than 100”. # letclothesbeclothes.’

Another said: ‘Last night @achrisevans brought his 5yo SON on stage in a dress…and it was absl brilliant.’

Whilst a third added: ‘LOVE the fact @achrisevans’s little Eli was wearing a metallic dress to the theatre! Such a fashionista. Can I get the dress in adult size?’

And it looks like Chris isn’t the only celeb…

Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently shared a picture of her oldest son Noah, wearing a very cute Disney Frozen dress.

And fans were pleased with her parenting choices too, one user wote: ‘I love that you and @arent_you_that_guy support the kids and let them be who they are.’

A second added: ‘I love that you let your children wear what they want.’

And singer Adele has also previously been pictured with four-year-old son Angelo, donning a Disney Princess dress.

We are pleased to see these celebs raising their little ones exactly how they wish.

Good for you guys!