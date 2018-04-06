Chris might have landed himself another famous love interest

He split from girlfriend Olivia Attwood just a couple of months ago, but it looks like Love Island hunk Chris Hughes could have found himself a new girlfriend.

Yup, if the showbiz rumours are anything to go by, Chris is reportedly dating former Coronation Street actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Georgia May Foote after the pair got chatting on social media. Ooo la la.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘Things started off as a few flirty likes here and there between the two of them before they started chatting privately’, a source told The Sun.

More: Chris Hughes reveals he’s been sent death threats after his split from Olivia Attwood

And it looks like their romance is already kicking up a gear, as the insider continued: ‘They’re now making things more official after spending a bit of time in each other’s company.

‘It’s early days, given they’re both fresh out of relationships, but they seem very keen on each other.’

So, could this be love?

Well, it comes just a few weeks after viewers of Chris and his ex Olivia’s reality show Crackin’ On saw the dysfunctional duo finally go their separate ways after seven months together and A LOT of arguing.

And since his turbulent split, 25-year-old Chris has recently admitted he’s not even thinking about dating again.

‘What I had with Olivia is still very fresh,’ the telly star said during an appearance on Lorraine.

‘We’ve only been apart for a few weeks. I haven’t thought about moving on and seeing other people, let alone considering having another relationship in the public eye.’ Interesting…

Meanwhile, soap star beauty Georgia has also recently split from her boyfriend George Alsford after 18 months of dating.

The 27-year-old actress – who played Katy Armstrong in Corrie – was reportedly left ‘devastated’ by the break up earlier this year and even called model George ‘The One’ before it suddenly ended.

And Chris won’t be the first high profile romance Georgia has found herself in, as the telly star also dated her Corrie co-star Sean Ward.

Their love took off just before Georgia quit the show in April 2015, but unfortunately the pair were soon hit by the dreaded ‘Strictly curse’ and split before the actress fell into the arms of professional dancer Giovanni Pierce.

The former dance partners started dating when Strictly came to an end in January 2016, but their love was short lived as they decided to go their separate ways in August the same year.

Well, we guess we’ll have to watch this space…