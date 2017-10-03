The Love Island finalists has gone on an epic Twitter rant
Chris Hughes and Katie Price‘s epic feud has hit an all-time high after the Love Island star accused Katie of sending ‘threatening messages’ to his girlfriend, Olivia Attwood.
The drama began when 24-year-old Chris took to Twitter to share a bunch of ‘flirty’ messages that the former glamour model had supposedly sent him since they appeared on Loose Women together.
Since then, things have escalated after mum-of-five Katie then posted a cryptic tweet hinting that ‘the truth always comes out’ and she still has ‘screenshots’.
But now Chris has gone on a FURIOUS rant about Katie, calling the LW star ‘desperate’ and telling her to ‘leave me and my girlfriend alone’.
Taking to Twitter, the ITV2 star shared a lengthy note with his 420k followers along with the message: ‘I done with this s**t now. You’re looking to get back at me, your desperate. Stop sending threatening voice notes to my girlfriend too.’
‘I outed you because that’s what I do when I get accused of lying or being told that I’m not telling the truth.
‘I have no shame or embarrassment showing those messages you sent me. I have no regrets either so just accept that someone’s stood up to you and called you out on it.’
Not stopping there, he continued: ‘You’re making up lies, you’ve lived your life through for years. Focus on yourself. I couldn’t care about you in the slightest. You’ve showed your true colours.’
The brutal message continued: ‘Go away, make up sh*t about me, show everyone these bulls**t messages you’ve created. For anyone with half a brain cell, on snapchat you can add someone via contacts.
‘That way you’ll see I haven’t sent you anything. B*tch about me, call me names, tell every paper this bulls**t, I stand by who I am and am not going to let someone like you mug me off.
‘Accept the fact you’ve shown colours in those messages I released last week and stop looking to equalise.
‘I’m done with your bulls**t. leave me and my girlfriend alone to live our lives, and don’t threaten her again saying you will destroy our careers.’
The Love Island finalist finished with the line: ‘You’ve been shamed, live with it, move on.’ Eeek!
Chris’ tweet came after Katie not-so-subtly hinted in her own tweet that she has some screenshots to share.
During ITV’s thriller Liar on Monday night, she tweeted: ‘Omg I’m watching Liar I love it #51screenshots #allreplies #totalcontradiction #neverunderestimatethepricey.’
We’ve contacted Katie for comment.