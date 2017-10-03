The Love Island finalists has gone on an epic Twitter rant

Chris Hughes and Katie Price‘s epic feud has hit an all-time high after the Love Island star accused Katie of sending ‘threatening messages’ to his girlfriend, Olivia Attwood.

The drama began when 24-year-old Chris took to Twitter to share a bunch of ‘flirty’ messages that the former glamour model had supposedly sent him since they appeared on Loose Women together.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Since then, things have escalated after mum-of-five Katie then posted a cryptic tweet hinting that ‘the truth always comes out’ and she still has ‘screenshots’.

But now Chris has gone on a FURIOUS rant about Katie, calling the LW star ‘desperate’ and telling her to ‘leave me and my girlfriend alone’.

MORE: ‘She’s delusional’: Love Island’s Olivia Attwood brands Katie Price ‘tragic’ after flirty texts to boyfriend Chris Hughes

Taking to Twitter, the ITV2 star shared a lengthy note with his 420k followers along with the message: ‘I done with this s**t now. You’re looking to get back at me, your desperate. Stop sending threatening voice notes to my girlfriend too.’

Beginning his tirade, Chris slammed: ‘Katie Price get your head out your a*se and focus on your own life, your children and stop harassing myself and Olivia.

‘I outed you because that’s what I do when I get accused of lying or being told that I’m not telling the truth.

‘I have no shame or embarrassment showing those messages you sent me. I have no regrets either so just accept that someone’s stood up to you and called you out on it.’

Not stopping there, he continued: ‘You’re making up lies, you’ve lived your life through for years. Focus on yourself. I couldn’t care about you in the slightest. You’ve showed your true colours.’

The brutal message continued: ‘Go away, make up sh*t about me, show everyone these bulls**t messages you’ve created. For anyone with half a brain cell, on snapchat you can add someone via contacts.

‘That way you’ll see I haven’t sent you anything. B*tch about me, call me names, tell every paper this bulls**t, I stand by who I am and am not going to let someone like you mug me off.

‘Accept the fact you’ve shown colours in those messages I released last week and stop looking to equalise.

‘I’m done with your bulls**t. leave me and my girlfriend alone to live our lives, and don’t threaten her again saying you will destroy our careers.’

The Love Island finalist finished with the line: ‘You’ve been shamed, live with it, move on.’ Eeek!

Chris’ tweet came after Katie not-so-subtly hinted in her own tweet that she has some screenshots to share.

During ITV’s thriller Liar on Monday night, she tweeted: ‘Omg I’m watching Liar I love it #51screenshots #allreplies #totalcontradiction #neverunderestimatethepricey.’

We’ve contacted Katie for comment.