While most of the Love Island couples from last year have sadly parted ways, there’s one duo we can always count on to stick together.

Obviously, we’re talking about the ultimate partners-in-crime Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

Yup, after living together, working together and even rapping together – these two are like two peas in a pod.

And it turns out they’re even closer than we once thought after Chris took to Instagram with a video of his BFF fully naked. Eeeek!

In the hilarious clip, 22-year-old Kem can be seen bending down in the hotel shower room with only his hand covering his modesty. Ooo er…

As 25-year-old Chris chases him down the corridor, a rather red looking Kem then climbs into the shower as he painfully says: ‘I’m so sunburnt’.

‘What a booty’, Chris replies, before his pal accidentally wacks his head on the shower screen and the pair fall into a fit of giggles. Ouch!

‘Moments like this, I live for’, newly single Chris captioned the shot before adding a cheeky peach emoji.

And the star’s loyal followers couldn’t wait to comment on the funny video, as one wrote: ‘The more you watch it the funnier it gets’.

‘These guys still crack me up’, said another. While a third added: ‘I love these two!!’



The Love Island friends shared the video from Mexico after landing roles as ‘braggage handlers’ with holiday company First Choice – and they’ve been posting a load of sunny snaps of the amazing trip.

While filming a series of holiday challenges for the brand, the lucky lads have been tasked with ‘out-bragging’ each other during activities like volleyball, tennis, yoga and even jet-skiing.

Ahh, it’s a hard life, ey boys?