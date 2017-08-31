The Love Island finalist's latest Insta post hasn't exactly had the desired reaction...
Since leaving the Love Island villa a few weeks ago, finalist Chris Hughes has been making the most of his new life.
Doing loads of public appearances, attending exclusive parties – and of course, posting a load of pictures on Instagram.
But while most of Chris’ photos have his followers commenting along the lines ‘phwoarrr’, the 22-year-old’s latest selfie didn’t quite get the reaction he’d hoped after fans were VERY left confused.
Sharing a snap of himself lying in bed topless, the reality star – who’s dating fellow Islander Olivia Attwood – told his 1.8million followers: ‘Off to Club Bed, ft DJ Pillow & MC Blanky.’
However it’s not those bright-blue eyes that have got everyone talking, but the weirdly yellow hue of his skin thanks to a cheeky filter.
And it didn’t take long for Love Island fans to pick up on Chris’ skin tone with one joking: ‘Ewww I just clocked this, he legit looks like a Simpson’.
Another asked: ‘Should I be worried that he’s yellow?‘, and a third added: ‘nahh darl, too much filter’.
While a few fans even went as far as to joke that he’s jaundiced, with one writing: ‘Looking a tad jaundiced lol,’ and another adding: ‘Insta fail!’
Eeeek! Luckily, Chris’ loyal following weren’t bothered by the slight over-filtering, as one commented: ‘Even with this yellow tone he still looks beautiful,’ and another simply added: ‘100% my type on paper’.Despite keeping us all up to date with his star-studded life on social media, former farmer Chris – who’s not actually yellow in real life FYI – recently revealed that he hates his new found fame.
Talking to new! magazine, he said: ‘I hate it. I hate fame straight up. I’m nice, so I smile all the time when people want photos but I don’t enjoy it.’
The busy ITV2 star also insisted that being in the spotlight isn’t as ‘glamorous’ as it seems and he misses his simply life on the farm.
Aw, well at least Chris still finds time keep us updated on Instagram, ay!