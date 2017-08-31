The Love Island finalist's latest Insta post hasn't exactly had the desired reaction...

Since leaving the Love Island villa a few weeks ago, finalist Chris Hughes has been making the most of his new life.

Doing loads of public appearances, attending exclusive parties – and of course, posting a load of pictures on Instagram.

But while most of Chris’ photos have his followers commenting along the lines ‘phwoarrr’, the 22-year-old’s latest selfie didn’t quite get the reaction he’d hoped after fans were VERY left confused.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Sharing a snap of himself lying in bed topless, the reality star – who’s dating fellow Islander Olivia Attwood – told his 1.8million followers: ‘Off to Club Bed, ft DJ Pillow & MC Blanky.’

However it’s not those bright-blue eyes that have got everyone talking, but the weirdly yellow hue of his skin thanks to a cheeky filter.

Off to Club Bed, ft DJ Pillow & MC Blanky 👊🏻 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

And it didn’t take long for Love Island fans to pick up on Chris’ skin tone with one joking: ‘Ewww I just clocked this, he legit looks like a Simpson’.

More: EVERYTHING you need to know about Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay’s new show!

Another asked: ‘Should I be worried that he’s yellow?‘, and a third added: ‘nahh darl, too much filter’.



While a few fans even went as far as to joke that he’s jaundiced, with one writing: ‘Looking a tad jaundiced lol,’ and another adding: ‘Insta fail!’



Eeeek! Luckily, Chris’ loyal following weren’t bothered by the slight over-filtering, as one commented: ‘Even with this yellow tone he still looks beautiful,’ and another simply added: ‘100% my type on paper’.

Despite keeping us all up to date with his star-studded life on social media, former farmer Chris – who’s not actually yellow in real life FYI – recently revealed that he hates his new found fame.

Talking to new! magazine, he said: ‘I hate it. I hate fame straight up. I’m nice, so I smile all the time when people want photos but I don’t enjoy it.’