With the weather taking a turn for the worst since September hit, we’re seriously missing the summer vibes that Love Island gave us. Oh, take us back!

You remember Love Island, right? All those tanned, toned, beautiful people having a high old time in the Mallorcan sun. Ahh, good times.

But whilst we’re still thirsty for any scrap of info about this year’s islanders (when will Kem and Amber get engaged? Has Camilla been made a UNICEF ambassador yet? Will Alex Beattie do another Poundland meet and greet?), it turns out that not everyone is as eager to keep tabs on their lives.

Such is the case for Chris Hughes, boyfriend of Olivia Attwood and dad to Cash Hughes.

The former farm-dweller has revealed that he’s made a seriously bold move – and REMOVED himself from the Love Island group Whatsapp chat! Ouch.

And what’s more, it turns out that his Love Island bessie Kem Cetinay has followed suit! Double ouch.

Speaking to Reveal, Chris said: ‘Me and Kem left the Whatsapp group! It was just boring. I hate Whatsapp groups, they do my head in.’

And it sounds as though Chris isn’t exactly loving his new-found fame, confessing: ‘I don’t really like it, it wears me out a bit.’

But the Gloucester lad should probably get used to it, what with his very own reality show set to hit our screens soon!

Teaming up with his beloved Kem, the show is titled Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, and will play homage to their love of rap – with the title featuring a lil’ word play on NWA’s legendary rap album Straight Outta Compton.

The two-part series will be aired on ITV2, and will follow the musical duo around on their musical journey. Do we sense a visit from a certain Uncle Stormzy?!

According to the show’s makers, it will see Chrem ‘set out on a musical journey of discovery, as they explore the world of rap, grime and hip-hop’ – with the guys preparing for their first ever live show.

We can’t WAIT to see it!