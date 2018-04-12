Are these two the hottest new reality couple?

He may have only split with Love Island girlfriend Olivia Attwood last month, but it looks like Chris Hughes has wasted no time in moving on.

And instead opting for a low-profile romance, the 25-year-old is now confirmed to be dating another reality star – this time in the form of Made In Chelsea beauty Emily Blackwell.

Well, we didn’t see THAT coming…

After whispers of a few ‘secret dates’ between the pair, 21-year-old Emily has now spoken out about the rumours, labeling new beau Chris an ‘amazing guy’.

‘It’s early days but yeah’, she told The Sun. Before adding: ‘We’ll see. He’s great guy, an amazing guy’.

Clearly not done with all that gushing, the reality babe – who met Chris through her MIC pals – added: ‘Not a bad bone in his body. There’s nothing not nice to say about him.’

It comes after Chris sent tongues wagging when he uploaded a picture of him and Emily looking cosy among some more MIC pals.

So who is Chris’ new girlfriend? Here’s everything you need to know…

Well, Emily is actually a model from Surrey who found fame on E4’s Made In Chelsea back in 2016.

Described by her family as ‘the ice maiden’, she hit our screens as Jess Woodley‘s BFF which means she’s also good friends with the likes of Georgia Toffolo and Frankie Gaff.

The telly star has had a few on-screen romances during her two series’ on the show as she was initially tipped to get with Alex Mytton – but he later found love with her best pal Lottie Moss. Awks!

Emily then went on to have a short-lived summer romance with ladies man Harry Baron during Made In Chelsea: Ibiza last summer, but things soon came to a fiery end when he admitted he didn’t want a serious relationship…

Telly dramas aside, by the looks of her Instagram Emily is a big fan of keeping fit, luxury holidays and looking INCRED in a bikini…

We’re very excited about this new reality-romance.

And with Chris currently on a lads holiday in Mexico with his best friend Kem Cetinay, we bet he can’t wait to get back to England…