The Love Island pair have faced a tough week

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood haven’t exactly had an easy road to love.

And now the Love Island pair have faced yet ANOTHER rocky patch after Liv was reportedly caught sending messages to her ex Bradley Dack and ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

Unfortunately, she didn’t delete them quick enough and 25-year-old Chris saw the rather public Tweets and replied ‘interesting’ to one of them.

It looks like Chris still isn’t over it, and he’s now taken to Instagram with a cryptic message of his own hinting that he feels ‘let down’ by his other half.

Next to a photo of him and his dog, the reality star wrote: ‘The closest people eventually let you down. These animals don’t. My Polar Bear equivalent.’

But after fans began speculating over the snap, he quickly changed the caption to: ‘She won’t let me down. My Polar Bear equivalent.’

Although that didn’t stop Chris’ followers assuming the message was about his girlfriend, as one wrote: ‘guessing your talking about Olivia? She was never good enough for you.‘

While another added: ‘Aww such sad words…hope you’re alright..you seem like such a decent genuine person so you above all people do not deserve any sadness xxx hugs :'(‘.

It comes after Chris was said to be furious with Olivia after she commented on a video of Blackburn Rovers footballer (and her former beau), Bradley.

According to The Sun, 26-year-old Olivia wrote ‘yellow suits you’ at 3.38am before deleting it minutes later.

She then added ‘fatty’ and an hour later wrote ‘hey’. Eeeek!

The blonde beauty then went on to Tweet Chris’ Love Island rival Mike, who Chris actually gave his ‘Muggy’ nickname in the villa after he tried nab Olivia from him.

She called him ‘a massive p****’ before quickly deleting her tweets.

Despite their on/off relationship, Chris and Liv recently declared on Lorraine that their feelings for each other are definitely genuine.

The pair were then seen looking more loved-up than ever at the Broadcast Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel in London earlier this week.

Hmm… we’ll have to wait an see how this one plays out.