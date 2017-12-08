The Love Island star was caught on camera

Chris Hughes‘ recent night out didn’t exactly go to plan after the Love Island star was caught on camera launching a foul-mouthed rant about his fame.

He may have spending the best part of Wednesday evening posing up a storm with girlfriend Olivia Attwood on the red carpet at a glitzy launch party for In The Style, but things soon got VERY messy for Chris.

And just hours later, he was spotted without his other half ranting at a bouncer about global popstars Rita Ora, One Direction and of course, himself.

After reportedly being chucked out of a London club, the 22-year-old can be heard shouting: ‘Forget Rita Ora, forget One Direction, forget any of the f***ing p*****.’

As his friends try to calm him down, the footage – which was obtained by The Mirror – shows Chris saying: ‘No, I’m the f***ing big…’

When someone then asks him why he’s been kicked out of the club, he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ and the continues to brag about his music (ya’know, the rap track Little Bit Leave It which he sung with BFF Kem Cetinay).

‘Initially charted, we charted at number 15’, he said. Okay, Chris…

But it looks like the reality star isn’t phased by his outburst, as Chris later shared a photo with 26-year-old Liv taken just hours before he was kicked out of the club.

‘Great night with great people’, he wrote next to the sweet Instagram shot.

This isn’t the first time Chris has faced criticism after he recently revealed he’d drunkenly kissed another woman before sharing a grovelling apology to try to win his lady back.

However, despite forgiving her man, Liv was far from impressed as she later slammed to a fan on Instagram that ‘Boys get away with murder’.

Eeeek! We’re not sure Liv is going to be too happy about Chris’ latest night out either.