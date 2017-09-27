This is getting nasty...

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has sparked an almighty Twitter row with Katie Price after she denied sending him flirty texts – prompting him to SHARE the messages with everyone.

It all kicked off after Chris revealed in an interview that Katie, 39, had been texting him but said he hadn’t replied to them, leading Pricey to quash his claims on social media.

‘Met @chrishughes_22 once on Loose Women and with @oliviajade_att at the football. Sorry to disappoint you all no flirty texts got sent!’ the mum-of-five Tweeted about the story on Tuesday night.

‘More important things going on KP xx’

However, 24-year-old Chris was left fuming at this and replied: ‘Okay sweetheart. Being pied shouldn’t make you bitter.’

He then posted screen grabs appearing to show the messages that Katie had sent him in August following their first meeting on Loose Women.

It starts with Katie giving Chris her number and telling him she’d ‘love to go shooting’ with him.

In a second message the glamour model says: ‘I got your number from a mutual friend I loved meeting you the other day and would love to go shooting if offer still there !

‘I don’t think your getting my messages are you? I think they are getting deleted’

Katie goes on to say that she’s ‘not here to cause trouble’ and is happy to give ‘any advice’ should Chris need it. She also writes: ‘Yes you know I like you !’

Chris then shared a final set of messages which Katie – who split from husband Kieran Hayler last month after accusing him of an affair with their nanny – appeared to send after reports that Chris and girlfriend Olivia Attwood had had a row.

‘If news is true hope your ok !’ she posts. ‘Between us I’m in same boat after the weekend knew it was coming let’s say his been busted’

Then in another text Katie looked to have been in touch in the early hours of the morning.

‘Hey don’t worry I’m not after you it was a faze lol but you on a club PA ?’ she says. ‘I am too and it’s sooo late where you? I’m in Darlington’

After the shock posts Chris made it clear that he’s still smitten with Olivia despite recent speculation of a split.

‘A message from another female who went out her way to get my number from someone, then messaging me, is flirty. My girls @oliviajade_att,’ he wrote.

However, Katie wasn’t backing down and later appeared to suggest that Chris HAD replied but had deleted his messages from the conversation.

‘Can’t wait to watch doctor foster woo ! Just like in life I have a lot on people like people hiding replys to texts! pics, vids! I’m loyal,’ the Loose Women star Tweeted.

And as if all of that wasn’t enough, Olivia then got involved and showed her support for Chris after some Twitter users hit out at him in the row.

‘Ohhh look at all you lot turning on chris for backing himself. Smh,’ Liv told her followers. Yikes.

This all comes after Chris told OK! magazine this week of Pricey: ‘She’s been sending me messages, but I’ve not been replying.

‘I’ve shown them all to Olivia, so she’s cool with it. At first I thought her being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages makes me think she isn’t joking!’

Eek, sounds like this might not be the end of all of this yet…