Love Island’s reality star-turned-rapper says it would be an ‘honour’ to be asked

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay broke the reality star mould when they topped the iTunes charts last week with their debut single Little Bit Leave It.

And now, as one of their biggest fans Stormzy helping X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger mentor the Over’s at Judge’s Houses in South Africa, Chris says he’d be ‘honoured’ to perform on one of The X Factor live shows.

Speaking to Now at the launch of the #dontbottleitup campaign for suicide prevention charity CALM, Chris who is ambassador for the charity said: ‘I would perform on it, definitely.’

Although the duo have heard ‘nothing’ yet from Simon Cowell following their recent chart success and official video release, if chosen, Chris says he would prefer to sing their new single than doing a cover with the likes of Stormzy – despite Chris and Kem rapping backstage with the grime artist at this year’s V-Festival.

Chris, 22, adds: ‘Just me and Kem’ before quickly clarifying: ‘Obviously it’s our song isn’t it?’

Chris and Kem signed a record deal with Sony’s Relentless Record label and with Sony having shares in Simon Cowell’s music venture Syco entertainment, having them on the show sounds a no brainer. But Chris says there’s no pressure on the head judge to pick up the phone and book them.

‘Let Simon do his job’ Chris tells us. ‘If he wants us he wants us, if he doesn’t he doesn’t. We’re chilled, we’re easy with it.’

But with Chris also keen to perform at the MOBO awards on November 29, and a second series of their own show ‘Straight Outta Love Island’ in the pipeline not to mention talk of them going on tour, we think it’s only a matter of time before Si gets in touch…