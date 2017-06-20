A Legendary gift for John this year

For Father’s Day, we’re pretty sure that most dads don’t expect too much more than a new jumper, a good set of DVDs or a David Beckham aftershave, if they’re lucky.

However, only one dad has Chrissy Teigen for a wife – and that’s Luna’s dad, otherwise known as John Legend. And luckily for him, he got a surprise that we’re guessing was much more exciting than the entire series boxset of Downton Abbey – and Chrissy’s shared this special gift with the world.

Chrissy and John remain one of the A-list’s cutest couples, and are no strangers to a bit of PDA online or on the red carpet – so it’s easy to imagine that they’re missing each other while John travels the States on tour.

Ever the exhibitionist, supermodel and TV personality Chrissy took to Instagram on Monday (19th June) to let fans in on the present she’d arranged for husband of four years, John, for Father’s Day: herself, naked, holding a cake in bed. Ooh la la!

‘Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston 🙂 gift level 10/10’, she wrote as a caption to the saucy post, which has received over 640,000 likes from approving fans.

With clever positioning, 31-year-old Chrissy successfully keeps her intimate areas covered – but it’s pretty clear that she’s not wearing anything but a bedsheet. Quite the gesture indeed!

‘Damn, talk about a Father’s Day present, lol,’ wrote one fan in response, while another said: ‘What a lucky guy he is!’

And we can only agree – they’ll forever be our couple goals!