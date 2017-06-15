The X Factor star had surgery with friend Danniella Westbrook

Following a trip abroad for cosmetic surgery, former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney has been rushed to hospital for what has been called a ‘suspected blood clot’.

The singer and TV personality jetted off to Poland last week with close friend Danniella Westbrook, and they both went under the knife. However, Christopher seems to have taken a turn soon after arriving home in the UK.

Earlier this week (Tuesday 13th June), Christopher woke up and discovered that he couldn’t feel one of his legs – and made a speedy trip to hospital to find out the cause and seek treatment.

‘We can confirm that Chris was rushed into hospital yesterday with a suspected DVT [deep vein thrombosis],’ a spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline.

‘He has received treatment and is under going further treatment for this condition.’

Chris, 39, has remained firm friends with Danniella after their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house together at the beginning of 2016 – so much so, they decided to combine their visits to the operating table with a mini break in Poland.

While Chris had a nose job, eye lift and hair transplant, 43-year-old Danniella opted for a facelift – and soon after their surgeries, they uploaded videos to social media, keeping fans updated on their progress.

As of now, Chris is said to have spent over £80,000 on cosmetic procedures, which began after he experienced online bullying during his time on the X Factor.

Despite coming third, following Jahméne Douglas and winner James Arthur, he admitted in 2015 that trolling about his appearance had had a serious effect on him – mentally, and physically. He told Sunday Mirror:

‘I was having the time of my life at the start of the series but towards the end I started feeling more and more strained.

‘That’s when I noticed my hair was starting to fall out in clumps. As I started feeling worse, my body started falling apart.’

All at Now wish Chris a speedy recovery.