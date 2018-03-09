‘Clearly she’s never been bullied’: Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner hits out at Kate Garraway after awkward GMB interview

We don't think he'll be back in a hurry...

Things really have got frosty between Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner and Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd.

On Friday’s installment of the ITV breakfast show, the judge was there to speak about this weekend’s upcoming final.

But, things got a little awkward when Ben referred to him as an ‘evil lord’. Eeek!

It was clear that during the interview tension had begun to build up, especially when Kate spoke of Jason’s past of being bullied.

‘You know what it’s like to be picked on, how do you look at those comments and think that’s different,’ Kate asked.

To which Jason coldly replied: ‘It’s very controversial because actually what you’re saying is that I’m picking on people and you’re likening what I’m doing to bullying?’

‘That’s interesting, I’m there to give my critic based on my expertise and I have 10 seconds to make a point, now if I was to sit there and spout technical jargon it’s lost on the contestant, it’s also lost on the home viewer.’

And viewers of the show felt as though Kate had overstepped the mark with one tweeting: ‘I sent you a tweet earlier straight after your appearance, I still can’t believe the nerve of Kate saying what she did , how rude and wrong of her …. think your fab Jason xxx’.

It’s clear that Jason isn’t pleased with how things went down as he took to Twitter to share how he felt after the show, writing: ‘Really touched by the support I am receiving after @GMB tried to brand me cruel, evil & bullying.

‘None of the celebs who are paid to do @dancingonice feel mentally or physically harmed by my judging. I know the public gets it. @kategarraway clearly has never been bullied.’

Eeek! We don’t think this is the last of this one.

