Coleen has issued an official statement.

It’s been a very turbulent few months for the Rooney’s, amidst the massive drama alluding to Wayne having been involved with a drinking and driving scandal with another woman.

And, as the ins-and-outs of Coleen and Wayne Rooney‘s marriage began being speculated by the press, the future of couple looked very uncertain.

However, Coleen has now spoken out directly to fans via her Facebook account after remaining pretty much silent throughout the ordeal.

The expectant mother has posted a very lengthy status which details her position in all the drama.

Coleen begins by explaining that she has decided to begin wearing her wedding ring again.

The 31-year-old writes, ‘It didn’t feel right wearing my ring, I see it as a sign of commitment and I was unsure what was happening’.

However, Coleen then went on to explain that this isn’t always a sign of her marriage as she doesn’t ‘always wear my ring day to day’.



Coleen then thanks fans for their support, but assures her followers that ‘feeling sorry’ for her is unnecessary: ‘I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don’t feel sorry for myself. Also a few people are probably thinking am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid’.

Going on to address the current status of her marriage, Coleen explains that she and Wayne are not getting back together – as they had never split in the first place.

Addressing the bad press her husband has received, Coleen writes that it has been entirely unfair: ‘Wayne doesn’t get portrayed for the person he is in the press… I’m not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don’t think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad’.

After referring to the fact that she would never trust anyone after they had consumed too much alcohol, Coleen signs off her post with a message which reads: ‘I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don’t want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do’.

You can read the entire post *here*. We’d love to hear your thoughts on Coleen’s public statement, so tweet us @CelebsNow!