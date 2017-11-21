Coleen Rooney ‘forgives’ Wayne as the couple prepare to make HUGE commitment to each other

It looks like these two are getting back on track

Coleen Rooney and hubby Wayne have certainly experienced their fair share of marriage struggles in the last few months.

The couple, who share three sons, were rocked by the news that football star, Wayne had been arrested for drink-driving.

And the matter only got worse when it was revealed he’d ‘hugged and kissed’ 27-year-old model Laura Simpson after giving her a lift. The model also said the pair would have slept together if they weren’t stopped by police – but later claimed she’d been misquoted.

Since then, speculation about the state of their marriage has been rife. Coleen, who is pregnant with their fourth child, even took her kids off on holiday without Wayne – meaning they missed his birthday celebrations.

She's also been spotted without her wedding ring. And it's caused rumours to fly that the celeb couple were finally calling it quits.

She’s also been spotted without her wedding ring. And it’s caused rumours to fly that the celeb couple were finally calling it quits.

However, it seems there’s still hope for their relationship yet.

Reportedly, 31-year-old Coleen has forgiven her footballer hubby, and that she’s ready to give him another chance.

A source told The Sun: ‘To say it’s been a rough ride for both of them in recent months is an understatement.’

And it seems the couple are planning to reaffirm their love for one another in a very special way – by renewing their wedding vows.

The couple married back in 2008, in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. She gave birth to their first son, Kai, the next year, in November 2009.

The couple married back in 2008, in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. She gave birth to their first son, Kai, the next year, in November 2009.

Coleen and Wayne’s relationship has been rocked by rumours of Wayne’s infidelity throughout the course of her marriage. The Everton pro has been rumoured to have cheated on his wife in the past.

The source continued: ‘But we’ve been told they plan to renew their wedding vows next summer – maybe in Barbados.’