Amazing news for the celeb couple!

YAY! Coleen Rooney has announced she’s pregnant with baby number four.

The 31 year old recently sparked speculation that she was expecting another baby with husband Wayne Rooney when photos emerged of the mum-of-three on a family holiday in Portugal.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

But taking to Twitter on Friday morning, the excited star confirmed to her 1.25 million followers: ‘So Happy!!! ….. Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine…..Baby number 4 is on its way.’

How exciting is that?

And fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: ‘Congratulations their is nothing more special or precious than a new baby’, and another adding: ‘Lovely news! xxx’.

Although she never denied the news, Coleen recently laughed off rumours she was going to be a mum again on social media, telling her fans: ‘So basically….yes on holiday again…yes I’ve put weight on…’

The star has three sons – Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 18 months – with hubby Wayne but has recently admitted she wants a girl.

Aw! Congratulations on the amazing news, guys!