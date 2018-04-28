Coleen melted hearts with her family snap

Coleen Rooney has been praised by fans for her ‘beautiful’ family after she shared an adorable snap of her four sons.

The doting mum took to social media to share the rare image of her offspring all together, with her boys taking centre stage in the black and white image.

Little Cass, born in February, looked adorable as he sat cradled in his mum’s arms, while the rest of her brood, Kai, Kit and Klay, sat with their mouths open sporting the sweetest smiles.

Coleen captioned the snap: ‘My Boys’ alongside four blue heart emojis.

Fans quickly rushed to praise the ‘amazing’ 32-year-old for managing to keep her kids still long enough to capture the cute image, while others gushed over how ‘beautiful’ her family is.

One said: ‘Beautiful boys and mummy’. While another added: ‘The only boys you need in your life’.

A third gushed: ‘Out numbered by boys, however, they are gorgeous and boys love their mamma’.

A fourth added: ‘Priceless photo of you all beautiful babies you have xx’.

While one fan begged for the reports that Coleen is set to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up to be true.

They said: ‘What a pic xx gorgeous…hope d rumours bout strictly are true..cause im excitedddddd….’

Last week it emerged that TV bosses were eyeing her up for the next series of BBC dance show, with a source revealing: ‘This would be one of Strictly’s biggest signings ever. And it would be a ratings sensation’.

However, despite the new series being five months away – and the fact that Coleen is yet to sign on the dotted line – fans have already predicted that the talent show could seriously shake things up in the Rooney household.

Commenting on the reports, fans suggested that the duo – who have been married almost 10 years – could be hit by the infamous ‘Strictly curse’, which has seen some of the biggest couples in showbiz (ahem, Louise and Jamie) split.

‘She definitely wants the Strictly curse to happen to her ha,’ one fan commented.

‘She’ll get the Strictly curse and give Rooney a good ole taste of his own medicine,’ another added.

There’s no denying the mum-of-four could do with a new venture after the turbulent year she’s had.

In September, while she was four months pregnant with their son Cass, Wayne was caught drink driving behind the wheel of party girl Laura Simpson’s car.

While the pair were at the centre of split rumours, they stayed together, with Coleen explaining to fans that she was determined to work on their relationship.