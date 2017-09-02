‘As happy as she is, Coleen has already told Wayne she’s starting to feel like a bit of a baby conveyor belt and wants to draw a line under having babies once and for all.’

A well-placed source tells Now: ‘Coleen’s over the moon to be pregnant again. The news was dampened slightly by all the rumours and she was very careful not to deny it, but wanted to take the heat off her holiday bump pictures.

After recent pictures of her in a bikini sparked speculation, she tweeted: ‘So basically… yes on holiday again… yes I’ve put weight on & my kids break up earlier than most schools… Not missed a day while here.’ But she later followed up with: ‘So happy! Never denied the news but I was always protecting it.’

With three boys already, we’re told Coleen is secretly hoping for a girl and more than anything would love to name her after her sister Rosie, who tragically died at 14 after a lifelong battle with Rett Syndrome.

Coleen’s admitted previously: ‘It would be nice to have a little girl in the family, but I’m not desperate. I’m used to being surrounded by boys now! It would be nice to have a girl because I’m the only one in the family. But you get what you’re given.’

Now understands Coleen did follow a diet believed to help conceive a girl – which includes foods high in calcium and magnesium – and she started it around six weeks before falling pregnant.

Another reason Coleen wants to stop after this baby is her body: she’s worked hard to keep her shape after three pregnancies and knows it’ll be even harder this time.

Our insider says: ‘Coleen’s body was in peak condition before falling pregnant this time. Of course it’s a blessing and she and Wayne had always spoken about having another one, but Coleen’s hoping she’ll be able to stop breastfeeding once and for all after this. Anyone who’s done it knows how it affects the body and Coleen’s tired of constantly being on a post-baby diet. She’s joked to friends: “If Wayne wants a five-a-side football team, he can carry the next one!”’