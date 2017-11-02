Fans are convinced Wayne has returned home

Pregnant Coleen Rooney has had a tough few months after her husband Wayne was arrested for drink-driving earlier this year.

Although the mum-of-three has kept quiet about her marriage problems so far, now fans are convinced the couple are back living together after Wayne’s latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Everton star hinted that his wife has forgiven him as he shared a snap of his son Kai along with the message: ‘Happy 8th Birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son.’

In adorable pic, 32-year-old Wayne can be seen smiling next to little Kai while enormous metallic balloons (as well as some VERY expensive Bugatti-branded ones) float around them.

Happy 8th Birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son 👨‍👦💙🎈 A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

So does this mean Wayne is back in their family home? Well, the footie star’s revealing photo comes after 31-year-old Coleen posted her very own candid shot on Wednesday.

The expectant mum can be seen cuddling up to their boys Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, one, in bed in the heart-warming photo.

But as well as pointing out how cute the shot it, her 625k followers have been quick to speculate that hubby Wayne was the one taking the happy snap.

We have our Spotted PJ's to raise vital funds for Alder Hey. Get yours from @shopmatalan #getspotted 💚💛💜❤️💙 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

‘Where is Wayne?’, asked one follower, and a second questioned: ‘Who took the pic, wayne?’

Another mused: ‘Someone had to take pic,’ while a fourth said: ‘Was @waynerooney taking the photo?’

The sweet pics come after Wayne was caught drivinghome when he was pulled over by police after a night out in Cheshire on August 31st.

Laura reportedly claimed the pair ‘kissed and cuddled’, but later denied this when she appeared on This Morning a few weeks ago.

Coleen – who’s been married to teenage sweetheart Wayne since 2008 – has since been pictured alongside her kids enjoying a much-needed holiday without her husband or her wedding ring…

Whatever’s going on with these two, we’re sure Kai is going to be spoilt rotten by his mum and dad on his special day.