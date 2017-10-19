YES, Coleen!

Coleen Rooney has proved once again why we all love her, as she hit back at haters in the BEST way on Thursday.

It was recently reported the pregnant mum-of-three was heading off on her seventh holiday of the year (we’re not jealous at all), with her sons Kai, 7, Klay, 4, and one-year-old Kit.

But just before the Coleen jets off on a luxury trip to Barbados, the 31-year-old was forced to defend her love of a vacation and took to social media to poke fun at the criticism she’s received.

Writing to her 1.3 million Twitter followers, she said: ‘7th Holiday???… I thought it was more than that!! Half term with the kids… hope you all enjoy yours & make lots of fun memories.’

Well played, Coleen.

And her sassy response didn’t go unnoticed by fans, as one replied: ‘Haaaaaaa anyone who could would do the same # GreatTweet’.

Another hit back: ‘It doesn’t matter how many holidays people have or where they go. It’s time with your family that’s important, have a good one’.



While a third added: ‘Well said Coleen, happy childhood, happy kids, have fun with your kids seeing the world’.

Coleen’s Tweet comes after it was reported her husband, Wayne wouldn’t be joining the rest of the Rooney family following his recent drink-driving charges.

At the time of his arrest, the former Manchester United star was in the car with– who reportedly claimed the pair ‘kissed and cuddled’, but later said she was ‘misquoted’.

Wayne was ordered to do community service and also given a two-year driving ban when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court last month, and went on to issue a public apology to Coleen, their family and his fans.

Following the family’s difficult few weeks, a source recently told The Sun: ‘Coleen is still very angry at Wayne. But she doesn’t see why she or the children should suffer.’

The insider added: ‘She doesn’t really want to leave Wayne at home as she feels like she can’t trust him. But she doesn’t really want to go on holiday with him either.’

Let’s hope Coleen and the boys can have a relaxing time away – because they definitely deserve it!