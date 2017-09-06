Coleen is not happy...

Coleen Rooney has had an extremely stressful week to say the least, after husband Wayne Rooney was arrested for drink-driving.

The former England footballer was driving home single parent Laura Simpson in her VW Beetle before being pulled over by the police last Thursday.

Laura has since confessed that the pair shared a ‘kiss and a hug’.

Coleen hasn’t spoken out publicly about her relationship just yet, but she is scathing over some recent reports, and unleashed her fury in a Twitter rant.

On Tuesday night she took to the social media site to share her anger at recent claims which said she was reuniting with Wayne despite the cheating allegations.

The mum of three wrote: ‘Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well’.

In a second tweet she added: ‘I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have…who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends.’

Coleen recently revealed she was expecting her fourth child, and was on holiday with the couple’s three sons – Kai, Klay and Kit – when the news broke of Wayne’s arrest.

The mum of three had previously taken to Twitter a few days ago to reveal that she’d ‘had enough’.

She wrote: ‘Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car…. it’s dangerous and I’ve had enough.’

Coleen has appeared to be putting on a brave face for her sons, sharing adorable photographs of them on their first day.

On Wednesday morning she took to Twitter to share her ‘pride’ at son Kai’s first day of school.

This comes just a day after she shared an adorable snap of son Kai’s first day, which left her followers releasing a string of ‘awws’.

It’s clear Coleen is focusing on her family at this difficult time and we wish her all the best.