Dancing On Ice is officially coming back to our screens in 2018 and now the excitement has gone up a notch as the first celebrity to join the show has been CONFIRMED!

Step forward Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, who revealed the exciting news during a live appearance on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (who are returning as presenters, BTW).

‘I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill,’ Brooke, 25, told the hosts.

‘Next year I can go with the girls and be like “I can do this, I can do that” and they’ll be holding onto the sides.

‘I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!’

Brooke is one of 12 celebrities who will take to the ice as part of the revamped show, which is returning to ITV nearly four years after it was brought to an end.

Former mentors Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will join the judging panel alongside Jason Gardiner and another judge – but which other stars will be getting their skates on?

Here’s some of those rumoured to be joining the line-up so far:

Candice Brown

The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner is reportedly set to swap the heat of the kitchen for the chill of the ice rink.

Kem Cetinay

Rumour has it that Love Island winner Kem is joining the line-up and bosses think he’ll be a very popular addition.

‘Kem impressed ITV bosses in Love Island and they wanted one of the contestants for DOI too,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘They think he could physically keep up with the training and has the personality to be a fan ­favourite.’

Katie Price

She’s conquered Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity – but could the Pricey be set to dance on ice next? The Loose Women star sparked speculation when she revealed that she’d had talks about doing it – and it’s something we’d certainly like to see!

Max Evans

Rugby player Max is following in brother Thom Evans’ footsteps it seems by joining the line-up – Thom was previously a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Saira Khan

Loose Women star Saira is never afraid to speak her mind and proved so on Celebrity Big Brother. But will her skating skills be something to talk about?

Antony Cotton

It looks like Brooke might not be the only Corrie favourite to get the Dancing On Ice treatment as Antony has been linked to the show too, having reportedly been seen practising his moves at an ice rink.

Alex Gerrard

Mum-of-four Alex – wife of football star Steven Gerrard – is said to be one of the stars getting her skates on.

Jake Quickenden

After tackling The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity, Jake looks to be joining Dancing On Ice and is said to already be ‘super-confident’.

‘Jake was a massive hit with the ladies during his stints on The X Factor and I’m A Celeb,’ an insider claims. ‘Producers want him to bring the eye-candy to ­Dancing On Ice too.’