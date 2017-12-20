Congrats! Eva Longoria and husband José Antonio Bastón are expecting their first baby

YAY! This is amazing news for the couple

Lovely news for Eva Longoria and her husband José Antonio Bastón, as they have revealed that their first baby together is on the way.

A representative for Desperate Housewives star Eva, 42, confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE magazine, adding that she was about four months along, and that the pair were expecting a baby boy.

Eva and media president José, 49, first started dating back in 2013, and got engaged during a trip to Dubai two years later.

In May 2016, Eva and José tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Mexico, with the actress choosing a custom gown designed by close friend Victoria Beckham for the big day – a gesture which she said was ‘so special’.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Eva, who had been married twice before, said of their ceremony: ‘We wanted to get married in our house and do something very intimate.’

‘We have both been married before and we know the wedding is not the marriage so we wanted to pick a place so it wouldn’t be about the event, but about celebrating our love.’

‘Now we are looking forward to the marriage part. We’re just so excited to be Mr and Mrs Baston.’

Eva has been quizzed many times about the possibility of starting a family, admitting to PEOPLE magazine previously: ‘I just turned 40, so I have thought, “Is time running out?”‘

‘I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.’

Although the baby is the first for Eva, when her son arrives in 2018, he’ll have a ready-made brood of siblings already, as José is dad to three children from a previous relationship.

They’ve been such a gift in my life,’ Eva has said of her stepchildren in the past.

