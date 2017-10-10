Yikes! Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent shares bloody face selfie

The Corrie actress has had a very gruesome makeover

Coronation Street star, Brooke Vincent has had her fair share of dramatic storylines in the past playing determined youngster, Sophie Webster.

But the 25-year-old actress shocked fans on Monday as she shared a series of pictures of herself looking a little worse for wear.

In one of the scary snaps, Brooke can be seen in a hospital gown with a gory cut along her cheek and across her nose.

While another photo shows the brunette beauty hooked up to an IV machine with a face full of gashes. Eeeek!

But fear not Corrie fans, because the young star was actually on the set of her new short film Chapter 1: Liv – where she’s bagged herself the lead role as a car crash victim.

Brooke also shared a video clip of herself getting made up – showing off the detailed make-up work behind her gory look.

She wrote next to the impressive footage: ‘Had The best time playing Liv today!! Thank you Dom for picking me to play her!! I loved it!!! #shortfilm.’

And Brooke’s 575k followers were quick to comment on the gruesome video, with one impressed fan writing: ‘The makeup looks absolutely amazing.. very realistic x’.

Another agreed: ‘That looks amazing brooke fab’.

While the film’s official Instagram page commented: ‘Thanks, Brooke. You make an awesome Liv. Great working with you.’

Brooke has been a Corrie favourite since her telly debut in 2004, but despite preparing for a spot on the big screen and recently turning her hand to theatre, fans will be glad to hear she’s not planning on leaving the ITV soap any time soon.

‘I wouldn’t necessarily want to leave, but I wouldn’t be as scared to,’ she told Radio Times.

‘I might be like Peter Barlow and dip in and out as and when! That’d be nice!’

Don’t disappear for too long, Brooke!