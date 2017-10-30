The actor's contract has been terminated

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after an alleged incident in Manchester earlier this month.

The news comes after a woman claims she was assaulted by the actor – who plays Todd Grimshaw in the ITV show – at a music venue in Manchester on October 1.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed: ‘Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017.

‘At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.’

Bruno made his debut on Coronation Street in 2001 and was the first openly gay character in the soap, before he left the show in 2004 and came back a few times over the years.

He made an official return to the cobbles in 2013, but over the weekend Corrie bosses revealed that he won’t be returning following the allegations. The 38-year-old’s last scenes will be shown on December 24 this year.

After reportedly denying the accusations, Bruno released a statement saying: ‘Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

‘Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

‘I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.’

He added: ‘I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.’