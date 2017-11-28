The actor has admitted to the incidents at a music venue

Axed Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has admitted to two counts of sexual assault in court.

The actor – who played Todd Grimshaw in the soap since 2001 – stood in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to groping two women at the city’s Band on the Wall music venue in the early hours of 1 October.

Bruno, 34, grabbed the crotch of the first victim when she had gone upstairs to collect hers and her husband’s coats from the cloakroom, the court heard.

Prosecutor Karen Saffman said the TV star was ‘clearly intoxicated’ when he approached the woman and a statement from the victim said: ‘He grabbed me. Properly grabbed me. It was a rough grab, really right in. Lots of pressure.’

She was ‘thinking about hitting him’, the prosecutor said, but instead asked: ‘Did you do that on purpose?’

Bruno didn’t reply but a male who was with the actor then apologised to the woman by saying: ‘Oh my God, I’m really sorry.’

Following this incident the woman went to the toilets where she was approached by a second victim who explained that Bruno had also assaulted her by groping her breasts and bottom.

The prosector revealed that he had sexually touched two other women during the evening but hadn’t faced charges for those incidents, though stressed that they were ‘indicative of his behaviour’ on that night.

Bruno was told in court that he told face a possible jail sentence and his family wept as his guilty pleas were entered.

District Judge Mark Hadfield said he will consider a probation report which was being prepared before deciding whether to sentence the actor or send the case on to Manchester Crown Court, where he could face a longer penalty.

It was revealed last month that Bruno had been dropped from Coronation Street following the allegations and his last scenes will be aired on 24 December.