Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan suffers fashion mishap as she flashes her BRA to thousands of football fans

AWKS!

We’ve really enjoyed Rosie Webster taking her rightful spot back on the Coronation Street cobbles this year.

Not only because the hilarious character brings us some much-needed laughs, but we’ve actually missed actress Helen Flanagan on our telly screens every evening.

But it looks like some fans might have seen a bit more of the 26-year-old than they expected over the weekend when she suffered a rather awkward wardrobe malfunction.

The I’m A Celeb star joined her footie boyfriend Scott Sinclair to walk the lap of honour at Celtic Park after his team won 2-0 over Hearts on Sunday.

However, unfortunately the mum-of-one didn’t notice that her low-cut top had slipped down and she ended up flashing her BRA in front of thousands of football watchers. Eeek.

Ooops! Helen made a bit of a fashion faux pas on Sunday (Photo by Stuart Wallace/BPI/REX/Shutterstock)

Completely oblivious to the fashion mishap, Helen continued to walk around the pitch unphased as her top rode lower and lower to show off her lacy underwear.

More: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals hilarious truth behind Helen Flanagan’s selfies!

Luckily, the actress eventually glanced down and noticed her slight flashing – laughing it off as she swiftly pulled up her cami-top. Phew, crisis averted.

The star didn’t notice her top had slipped down for quite a few minutes… (Photo by Stuart Wallace/BPI/REX/Shutterstock)

Despite the slip-up, Helen was beaming with pride as she led her adorable one-year-old daughter Matilda around the pitch to celebrate Scott’s win.

Little Matilda wore a green and white-striped Celtic shirt to match her dad as Helen snapped loads of photos of the matching pair. Aw.

Meanwhile, it looks like it wasn’t just Helen challenging fashion boundaries over the weekend as fans were left baffled when her much-loved character, Rosie wore a see-through netted skirt during Friday’s Corrie.

Viewers of the ITV soap took to Twitter to question the pink netted overlay – which she teamed with a denim skirt along – with some commenting it looks more like underwear than outerwear.

It seems like Rosie is a fan of the underwear as outerwear look (ITV)

Maybe Helen has been taking tips off of her character?