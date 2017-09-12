The Holby City star has called Louella's death a 'tragic mistake' following murder investigation

Heartbroken Holby City and Coronation Street star, John Michie has paid tribute to his daughter after she was found dead at Bestival.

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Louella Michie, 25, died at the music festival on Monday, September 11.

But releasing a statement following the awful news, John has dismissed murder claims, insisting his daughter’s death was a ‘tragic accident’.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: ‘We’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident.’

The 60-year-old added: ‘She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible’.

Tributes have since poured in for John – who played Karl Munro in Corrie – and his family after news of the young woman’s death broke.

His Holby City co-star and Strictly Come Dancing celeb, Chizzy Akudolu took to Twitter on Monday night, writing: ‘A good mate just lost his daughter.

‘I can’t imagine what he and his family are going through. Life man. Tell someone you love’ them. Do it now.’

TV presenter, Jenny Falconer wrote: ‘Heartbreaking to hear this tragic news about Louella Michie. Thinking of John Michie and his family at this devastating time.’

While CBB star Stephanie Davis called the news ‘devastating’, adding: ‘Words cannot describe the pain your family must be in.

‘@theJohnMichie saying a prayer. No words. This should never have happened. Devastating.’

And fans were quick to send their prayers as well…

John also shares two other children, son Sam and daughter Daisy with his wife, Carol.

As the shock news broke, the Coronation Street actor’s agent confirmed the heartbreaking tragedy in a statement on Monday which read: ‘Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie’s daughter, Louella, at Bestival.

‘John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time.’

Just five days ago, the Taggart actor posted a photo on Instagram of Louella making her final preparations for the Dorset music festival.

The black and white image of the 25-year-old model is captioned: ‘Sewing for Bestival’, and John’s 4,584 followers have since flooded the poignant photo with messages.

Sewing for Bestival 👌 A post shared by John Michie (@jmichie) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Dorset Police have said a 28-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder ‘to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances’.

Sending our love and condolences to John and the whole family at this heartbreaking time.