The sad news was confirmed in a statement by her family

Coronation Street fans have revisited the heartbreaking final scene between iconic characters Jack and Vera Duckworth following the death of actress Liz Dawn.

Liz – who played Vera for 33 years on the ITV soap – died after a long battle with lung condition emphysema, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The devastating scene aired in 2010 and saw Vera ‘return from the dead’ to dance with husband Jack – played by Bill Tarmey – one last time before his character’s death.

A Corrie fan account on Twitter shared the emotional footage, which sees Jack relaxing in his chair as he complains: ‘Oh, I am tired.’

Viewers them hear Vera – who died in the soap in 2008 – say to him: ‘Well, put your paper down and come with me.’

Vera’s ‘ghost’ then gently chastises her hubby, saying: ‘Look at the state of that collar. Is it too much effort to go and look in the mirror?’

Jack heartbreakingly asks her: ‘Are you waiting for me, my swamp duck?’

To which Vera replies: ‘Course I’m waiting for you. There’s a bus at 12 minutes past so come on, shift yourself.’

They then share a tender kiss and hug before dancing to Matt Monro song Softly As I Leave You in one another’s arms.

Commenting on the tweet, one fan wrote: ‘The ultimate iconic duo 😟 rest in peace.’

Another simply posted: ‘Heartbreaking 💔’

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Liz’s family said: ‘We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.

‘Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her. She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing.’

Coronation Street also paid their respects in an emotional tribute, declaring that they were ‘blessed’ to have had Liz in their lives.

A post on Twitter read: ‘It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.’

The post continued: ‘As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend.’

Liz had struggled with her health since she leaving the soap in 2008, and it was recently reported that she’d since been restricted to a wheelchair.

In June she underwent surgery, thought to be linked to a heart condition. She said at the time: ‘I’ve got no energy but once the operation is done I will be looking forward to being as back to my normal self and getting my energy back.’

RIP to a true Corrie legend.