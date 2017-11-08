So sassy! Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon has the BEST response to nasty troll who calls her boyfriend ‘greasy’

This is amazing!

Coronation Street star, Lucy Fallon has given us ALL the sass after a cruel troll decided to write something pretty brutal about her boyfriend, Tom Leech.

Taking to Instagram, the actress – who plays Bethany Platt on the ITV soap – treated her 220k followers to a loved up snap of the adorable pair as they enjoyed a night out.

i am your sweetheart, psychopathic crush 🃏

A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

But while most fans (like us) loved the sassy photo – which sees the pair cuddling up on a lavish chair  – one follower nastily hit out at the couple, branding her other half ‘deranged and greasy’.

‘Ew I wouldn’t trust him as far as I can throw him. Looks deranged, greasy and really arrogant. You can do so much better,’ the online troll said.

Coronation Street

Luckily, Lucy wasn’t about to let one of her so-called fans get away with the mean comment, and swiftly hit back: ‘I don’t give a flying f**k what you think to be fair. As u weren’t’.

Amazing, right? And the star’s fans were quick to stick up for her, as one wrote: ‘Lucy people are just jealous .. he’s your one an good luck to you both💕beautiful couple’.

And another added: ‘They’re happy together okay so leave them alone.’ Too right!

The 21-year-old has been dating Tom for more than a year and they have already moved in together, with Lucy revealing earlier this year that she is convinced the two will get married and start a family in the future.

🌠💕❣️

A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

‘[I’ve] definitely [met the one]. I know we’ll get married a have babies together,’ she told OK! magazine.

And it looks like even 26-year-old Tom is on board, as he added: ‘She keeps sending me pictures of rings she likes’.

‘Marriage is definitely where we’re heading so I store images away for when I need them.’

AW! It’s great to see these two so happy.