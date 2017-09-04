Er, is Tina McIntyre back from the dead?

Coronation Street fans were in for a bit of a shock during Sunday night’s episode when many thought they’d spotted Michelle Keegan making a very unexpected comeback.

Yep, despite the fact that the actress bowed out of the soap in 2014 when her character Tina McIntyre was murdered, viewers wondered if the barmaid had come back from the dead when a lookalike reporter showed up at the Rovers Return.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Coronation Street stars banned from going on Strictly!

Social media went into meltdown after the journalist showed up to interview Sally Metcalfe about her plans to run for mayor of Weatherfield, with many fans gobsmacked at her likeness to Michelle.

‘Genuinely thought Tina had just come back from the dead! How much does she look like Michelle Keegan?! #Corrie @michkeegan,’ one wrote on Twitter, whilst another joked: ‘I swear @michkeegan is back in Corrie #twin #corrie’

And one posted: ‘Did anyone else think that the reporter for Sally was actually Michelle Keegan? Looked and sounded just like her #Corrie’

Sadly for fans of 30-year-old Michelle it definitely WASN’T her and Tina is not yet back from the dead.

The reporter, named Naila Badal, was actually played by Saira Choudhry who some viewers might recognise from her three-year stint in Hollyoaks as Anita Roy.

Saira has appeared in Channel 4 series No Offence too and also previously played reporter Naila in Corrie for a few episodes in 2013 and 2015.

It’s clear that many long-term viewers of the soap still miss Tina though after she was brutally killed off three years ago.

The character’s death makes it pretty impossible for Michelle to ever return to the cobbles but she revealed last year that she was actually grateful to bosses for deciding to have Tina die.

‘If the door had been left open at Corrie… I would have thought, “It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work out, I can always go back after a year,”’ the actress told The Mirror in 2016. ‘I could have stayed at Corrie my whole life.

‘It’s like a family there. But I thought if I didn’t leave when I did, I never would have left because it was so comfortable.

‘But the way things are I can’t do that, so I have to go out and find work. I have to push myself now and go for lots of auditions. I’m a jobbing actress. It means I go to meetings and I enjoy that buzz.’

Ah well, at least there’s now a Michelle doppelgänger to fill the space she left!