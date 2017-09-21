From the Corrie cobbles to meetings with Kim!

It’s not every day that you read the words ‘Kim Kardashian‘ and ‘Coronation Street‘ in the same sentence – but, dear readers, today is that day!

A new snap uploaded to Instagram reveals that a former Corrie star has infiltrated the dizzy heights of Kimmy’s celebrity world, and we are loving it. For Kim’s new mate is none other than Ryan Thomas!

Yes, the same Ryan Thomas who played dishy builder Jason Grimshaw on the ITV soap until June 2016! We KNOW!

Operating under the ‘pic or it never happened’ rule, Ryan shared a snap of his rendezvous with the reality TV mega-star.

Sadly he didn’t manage to grab a selfie with Kim, instead taking a sneaky snap of a business meeting he attended with his pal, Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani.

As a side note, does this mean there’s a Kim Kardashian x PLT collection coming our way!?

Anyway, sharing the snap with his 394k followers, Ryan captioned it: ‘Today’s office @prettylittlething #losangeles#kardashians @umarkamani 🙌🏽👌🏽

Today's office @prettylittlething #losangeles #kardashians @umarkamani 🙌🏽👌🏽 A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

We can only imagine what Kim made of Ry’s lovely Manchester accent…

But whilst Kimmy may be considered one of the sexiest women in the world, Ryan currently only has eyes for his new lady love, former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year when they stepped out together at Wimbledon.

More recently it looked like things could be getting serious for the pair as Lucy attended a family wedding with Ryan in Lake Como, Italy.

The ridiculously good-looking couple couldn’t hide their love for one another in a series of snaps they both shared at the intimate event.

We wonder what Lucy thinks about her man hanging out with Kim K!