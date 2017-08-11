Coronation Street stars are BANNED from going on Strictly

Soap legend Beverley Callard reveals that if you're on the cobbles, you're not allowed to dance on the BBC show

One of the biggest secrets on the cobbles has been revealed – thanks to legendary Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

Beverley, who plays Liz McDonald in the long-running soap, let slip that current stars of the show aren’t allowed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking on This Morning with Strictly 2017 contestant Ruth Langsford, Beverley – who’s played barmaid Liz for 18 years – admitted, “I’m so jealous you’re doing Strictly, I will vote for you I promise.”

When asked if she would ever take part, Beverley, 60, let slip that she wasn’t allowed to, hinting at rivalry between ITV and BBC: “They won’t let us, that’s the only reality show I would do. I am very jealous.”

Actress Georgia May Foote appeared on Strictly in 2015, but only once she had left Corrie. And there’s been other names in the frame from the Coronation Street world who’ve sadly never made it to the show.

In 2015 Anthony Cotton was linked with Strictly, with Michelle Keegan on producer’s wish lists back in 2012 – but both were allegedly unable to take part because the show is on a rival channel.

But a spokesperson for ITV refuted the claim, saying that there was no ban on the Corrie cast taking part.

“Our cast are not banned from appearing on BBC shows, but wherever possible we try and favour ITV shows,” they previously commented.

As well as Ruth, announced to take part in the show so far are Mollie King, Davood Ghadami, Gemma Atkinson and Reverend David Coles.