Chilling new Coronation Street trailer hints at ‘life-changing week’ for Bethany Platt in grooming storyline

Things are about to get a whole lot worse for the troubled teenager

Coronation Street has got the whole nation – including everyone at Now – completely hooked with the horrifying story of Bethany Platt and Nathan Curtis.

As Nathan, 32, continues to groom 16-year-old Bethany for more of his sinister parties, things are set to come to a head next week when Shona Ramsey finds herself at the hands of the sick businessman.

And it’s going to be VERY dramatic…

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

The week of drama unfolds after Craig Tinker confides in Shona that he doesn’t trust Bethany’s older boyfriend, and the penny finally drops that she was a victim of Nathan’s vile sex ring before she moved to the Street.

But as Shona tries to confront Nathan, she becomes the victim of a violent attack from two men and is left for dead in the gutter.

Eeek! Luckily Craig comes to her rescue, but Bethany remains in danger as she’s drugged by Nathan and his sick pals.

And as Nathan encourages her to go to the bedroom with three of his mates, will the vulnerable teenager comply?

More: Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt lashes out and STABS someone as grooming storyline reaches boiling point

All will be revealed as part of a special week of episodes airing after the watershed at 9pm. Check out the tense trailer below!

The upsetting storyline has caused a lot of controversy over the past few weeks and now Corrie actress Tina O’Brien has admitted the scenes have made her concerned about her own children.

Her character, Sarah-Lou has been struggling to deal with daughter Bethany – played by Lucy Fallon – becoming more and more distant as she is manipulated by evil, Nathan.

Speaking about how the plotline has affected her, the mum-of-two recently told Woman’s Own: ‘It’s scary. I see the younger generation growing up with social media and as a parent you can only hope that you’ve done a good enough job.’

Before adding: ‘The storyline has to end at some point, it can’t go on forever, but I can say it goes darker before it gets better, and it goes darker and stays darker.

‘There’s quite a way to go yet on screen.’

Well, we’ll definitely be tuning in (probably behind a pillow)!