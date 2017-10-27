The star has a real-life relationship split...

Just when we thought Jack P. Shepherd and his long-term partner/ fiancée Lauren Shippey had well and truly put their relationship issues behind them, reports claim the pair have now split.

The 29-year-old actor, who plays the role of David Platt in ITV soap Coronation Street is said to be still living with his childhood sweetheart as the pair have two children – Nyla and Reuben – together, but it’s understood they’ve told friends and family that they’re “over” and is “only a matter of time” before they lead separate lives.

According to The Sun newspaper, a source said: ‘ Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children.’

The pair previously split back in 2011 when Lauren discovered he had a love child after a DNA test proved him to be father of a baby boy named Greyson, now five, who was born withAlternating Hemiplegia Of Childhood – a rare and painful condition – following a one-night stand with sales executive Sammy Milewski.

Jack and Lauren have dated since they were 14 and they rekindled their relationship following his infidelity and he proposed with a £3,000 engagement ring.

At the time of the proposal, a source said: ‘Lauren understands Jack made a terrible mistake. Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life.’

But the couple are said to have hit the end of the road but a friend close to the couple is hopeful the pair will work things out and added: ‘They have been through a lot but are still young enough to sort themselves out for the future.’

The reason for the split is not yet known but we’re sure if anyone can work things out these two can…