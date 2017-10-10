Ferne's former boyfriend is accused of an acid attack in a London nightclub

Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was wearing a T-shirt with the word ‘killer’ written on it when he allegedly carried out an acid attack, a court has heard.

Arthur, 25, is standing trial after being accused of throwing the substance across a crowded dance floor at the Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston on 17 April, an incident which left 16 people injured.

Prosecutors have told Wood Green Crown Court that the attack unfolded when ‘trouble’ broke out, leading Arthur to hurl the acid ‘into the face of another young man’. He then threw the substance a further two times.

He and co-defendant Andre Phoenix, 21, both deny five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm.

Arthur ‘does not dispute that he threw the acid’, Prosecutor Luke Ponte said of the incident which was caught on CCTV, but claims he didn’t know that the liquid was acid.

It was also revealed that he was ‘assisted’ by his ‘good friend’ Andre.

‘The Crown’s case is that these two friends came to the club together, armed with acid together, they stayed together, got drunk together, got in a fight together, threw it together, stayed around together and finally left together,’ the Prosecutor said.

Arthur was wanted by police in the days after the attack but initially could not be found. He was eventually arrested several days later at a property in Northamptonshire.

It was revealed around this time that Ferne McCann, 27, was pregnant with Arthur’s baby and the former TOWIE star made it clear in a statement that she was no longer in a relationship with him.

‘She does not wish to discuss the pregnancy further given the early stage it is at and the immense strain that Ferne is currently under,’ a rep for the star said in April.

‘Nor does she wish to discuss her ex-boyfriend, who she does not recognise from the events of the last week.’

The trial continues and is expected to last at least three weeks.