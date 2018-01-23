The couple are heading back to our screens

Love Island 2017 might be long gone but Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood are heading back to our TV screens with their very own reality show.

The couple – who reached the final of the hugely popular series last summer – revealed during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday that they’re starring in Crackin’ On, which will follow their ups and downs since they decided to move in together.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Olivia Attwood sparks concern she’s SPLIT from Chris Hughes in VERY telling deleted tweets

During the chat viewers were treated to a first glimpse of the programme – but many were left distinctly unimpressed by the slightly cringey footage.

In the clip Chris, 24, and Olivia, 26, were seen shopping for furniture, with Chris having his eye taken by a picture featuring gummy bears.

Chris also picked up a cushion and later spoke of his fondness for crushed velvet.

All of this decor talk didn’t seem to excite fans though, with the show being labelled ‘car crash TV’ on social media.

‘Cant believe chris and olivia have a tv show.. The world has gone mad. #lorraine,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘And a show which includes them furniture shopping??? Seriously?? #lorraine’

Meanwhile one critic sarcastically wrote: ‘Can’t wait for this series. 2 vain, uninteresting numpties from Love Island sharing their day to day lives #Lorraine’

And another simply asked: ‘Do people still care about them?’

OUCH. It wasn’t all bad though as some fans are looking forward to watching the series, which is set to air on ITVBe around March time.

‘Looking forward to @chrishughes_22 and @oliviajade_att new show such a huge fan of them on love island,’ one admirer posted.

Chris and Olivia aren’t the first duo from the series to get their own spin-off of course – last year Chris was joined by BFF Kem Cetinay in a two-part show which followed them as they launched their hit single Little Bit Leave It.