Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s welcomed his fourth child with this ADORABLE family photo

Congratulations!!

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed on social media that he’s become a dad for the fourth time after welcoming his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Real Madrid footballer took to Instagram to share the lovely news with fans, posting a cute snap of himself, new mum Georgina, and his eldest son, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr.

As well as confirming that he welcomed his second baby girl, the Portuguese footballer also shared with fans the baby name they picked for their first child together – Alana Martina.

Captioning the sweet family picture, he wrote: ‘Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!’

He had previously revealed the gender and baby name of the child last month in a live video on social media, where he said he picked the baby girl’s first name, while Georgina picked her middle name, Martina.

Fans were quick to congratulate the award-winning sportsman, taking to the comments section to send their best to his family.

One said: ‘Congrats to my idol Cristiano Ronaldo and his whole family’, while another joked ‘I guess he is building his own football team.’

A third commented: Congratulations 😉 beautiful family’.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Alana is Georgina’s first child, and comes a year after the pair started dating. The two met in Madrid, where the dad-of-four lives, at a fashion event, and confirmed they were expecting a child together in July.

The baby girl is Cristiano’s fourth child, after he recently welcomed twins via surrogate.

Estarás sempre connosco. Parabéns, pai. Parabéns, avô.🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

He took to Instagram to finally confirm the happy baby news with fans in June, after a lot of speculation from the press, revealing that he had become a dad to twins – a baby boy and a baby girl named Mateo and Eva, respectively.

The former Manchester United player is also a dad to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, but he never revealed if he also used a surrogate to have his firstborn.

From our sister site GoodToKnow. Words by Mariana Cerqueira.