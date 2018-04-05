We're not jealous at all...

David and Victoria Beckham have definitely been making the most of the Easter break after jetting to Miami with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

And luckily for us, they’ve been sharing some adorable photos of their family trip along the way so we can pretend we’re in the sunny States too. If only…

Anyway, while relaxing on their getaway it looks like Vic and her sons have been getting creative in the kitchen as the former Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Thursday with some clips of her boys making a sweet treat.

Sharing a video of 15-year-old Romeo and 13-year-old Cruz melting chocolate over the hob, Victoria can be heard asking: ‘What are you doing boys?’

To which Romeo explains: ‘Melting down the Easter eggs and making chocolate strawberries.’ Great idea, or what?

As little Cruz can then be heard muttering: ‘It smells so good…’, 43-year-old Victoria even asks for the culinary expertise of her good pal Gordan Ramsay, as she captioned another clip: ‘What do you think about this @gordangram?’

We reckon he’d be pretty impressed…

It comes after the family headed to watch the Miami Open men’s tennis finals on Monday where they saw John Isner beat Alexander Zverev.

And keen tennis player Romeo even managed to bag himself a one-on-one session with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

‘Amazing night watching @romeobeckham hit with @carowozniacki in Miami X kisses x VB,’ mum Victoria captioned a clip of them playing together.

Teenager Romeo also posted a photo standing next to the pro tennis player, simply writing: ‘Thank you so much @carowozniacki!!’

Teenager Romeo also posted a photo standing next to the pro tennis player, simply writing: 'Thank you so much @carowozniacki!!'

And the Beckham’s were also joined by eldest son Brooklyn – who’s currently studying photography in New York – as the whole family headed out to party on a boat on Monday evening.

While 19-year-old Brooklyn was snapped diving off the luxury yacht with his dad, Romeo couldn’t resist posting a photo of himself sat at the back of the boat with the Miami coastline in the background.

MIAMI ❤️ A post shared by RomeoBeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

And it looks like little Harper has also been enjoying the beautiful scenery, as Victoria shared a snap of her six-year-old daughter painting a colourful picture of some flowers.

‘Beautiful little artist x Kisses from Harper x’, Vic wrote next to the sweet photo which sees her little one getting creative in the garden.

But the star’s followers were a little distracted by Harper’s incredibly long hair, as someone wrote: ‘Her hair is so gorgeous’.

And when one fan suggested the little girl ‘needs a haircut’, another feisty follower hit back: ‘Why don’t you mind your own business? I’m sure her mum knows when she needs a haircut!’ Eeeek!

The Beckhams are sure to be spending a lot more time in Miami in the future, after 42-year-old David recently announced he’s launching a Major League Soccer team in the city.

Which means we get to see even more cute family snaps… Hooray!