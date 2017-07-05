The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship earlier this week

TOWIE star Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand appeared to confirm their romance just days ago and now it looks like they might have taken another big step in their relationship.

Fans have speculated that Kate, 26, may have been introduced to Rio’s three children after they both shared very similar photos of five pairs of feet modelling white trainers.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

TOWIE’s Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand FINALLY go public

The blonde star posted an Instagram snap on Tuesday of the group stood in a circle with their footwear on show and wrote: ‘Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week …. best service 👟🙌🏼’

Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week …. best service 👟🙌🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Meanwhile Rio, 38, uploaded a shot of what looks to be the same five people stood in a line.

‘Yes @mr.trendz with the super quick delivery of the white Yeezy’s! 👌🏽#anotherlevel,’ the former footballer captioned his picture.

Yes @mr.trendz with the super quick delivery of the white Yeezy's! 👌🏽#anotherlevel A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The likeness between the snaps didn’t go unnoticed and it soon got fans wondering if the photos could be of Rio, Kate and Rio’s sons Lorenz, 10, and Tate, 8, and his daughter Tia, 6.

‘this is rio and his kids!!’ one follower commented on Kate’s post, whilst one wrote: ‘You. Rio. And the kids ❤️❤️❤️’

Many fans have praised the couple for seemingly confirming their relationship – and the fact that Kate looks to have met the kids – in such a sweet way.

One Instagram user posted: ‘Congratulations a picture says a thousand words… Wishing you all every happiness ❤️’

Another said: ‘Great photo ❤️ happy for you @rioferdy5 and kids 💕’

The snap also attracted comments from Kate’s TOWIE mates including Mario Falcone – who remarked ‘Big picture 👏🏽 #finally’ – and Georgia Kousoulou.

It comes days after Kate and Rio appeared to finally confirm rumours of a romance (which have been circulating since way back in January, FYI) when they were spotted enjoyed an al fresco dinner date in London.

In a cute photo obtained by The Sun from the outing Kate can be seen laughing at her rumoured other half, and they even make a picture perfect couple by sporting matching black outfits.

The rumoured relationship would be Rio’s first since his wife Rebecca Ellison tragically passed away in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer.

Meanwhile Kate previously dated TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar before their split played out on screen in November last year.