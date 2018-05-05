The star responded to intense media speculation with a lengthy Instagram post...

Dan Osborne has broken his silence following reports he has split from his wife, Jacqueline Jossa.

The former TOWIE star is reported to have split from his EastEnders actress wife Jac just 11 months after they married.

It’s been claimed that the couple – who are expecting their second child together very soon, with Jacqueline around eight months pregnant – are living apart due to rows over Dan working away from home.

Just hours after Jac had her say during an appearance on Loose Women, Dan took to Instagram to bemoan the fact that his private life is ‘very much the opposite of private.’

Dan, 26, told his 887k followers: ‘Isn’t always nice when your private life is very much the opposite of private..

‘Or when people are making up stories about you etc which you know aren’t true but can’t do anything about them..

‘Or people judging you, commenting about you etc when they don’t know you.. or when people taking pictures of you etc without control.

‘Also that the media only really want to write about you non stop when there’s a negative story to write, not interested in anything positive you do in your life… 👍🏼’

Sharing a cute snap of his and Jac’s daughter, Ella, snuggling up to her brother Teddy (his son with ex Megan Tomlin), Dan went on to gush about his kids, saying that taking care of his children is his priority in life.

He wrote: ‘Been sent this picture someone took and it melts my heart, this is my babies reaction when they see each other.

‘That is what life is all about, being happy, taking care of your children, raising them the best you can and making sure you do everything you can to make sure their beautiful little faces are smiling.

‘Making sure they are always in a happy environment and growing up to be the best people they can be 🙌🏼💙💗 these two little humans are my absolute world! 🌎❤

His post came shortly after Jacqueline insisted that she’s doing okay in her first TV interview since reports she’s split from Dan – and hinted that there’s more to it.

Speaking on Friday’s Loose Women, the 25 year old said: ‘I’m good. I honestly am fine.

‘I think when stuff goes on on at home it’s not normal to be everywhere.

‘It’s not necessarily true or the reasons why you’re not getting on at the moment. That’s all I really want to say. I’m all good.’

We hope these two can work it out and stay together as a family.